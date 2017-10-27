Deadly Drug Overdose: Shocking Autopsy Reveals Eric Bolling Son Had Cocaine In System

Eric Bolling’s son, Eric Chase, was found with cocaine and a slew of other drugs in his system when he died, the autopsy report exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE!

The disgraced former Fox News anchor Tweeted that his 19-year-old child’s death was due to an “accidental overdose that included opioids,” and noted he had a “history of drug abuse.”

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office revealed the cause of death was “Mixed Drug Intoxication,” which included “presence of cocaine, cyclopropyl fentanyl, and fentanyl in decedent’s system.”

The report obtained by Radar noted: “White powdery substance recovered at the scene.”

PHOTOS: Cocaine, Gun Fights & Overdoses: ‘Teen Mom’ Sweethearts Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra’s 11 Most Shocking Drug Secrets Revealed In New Tell-All

While Bolling Jr.’s death was originally suspected to be a suicide, the autopsy report stated the Manner of Death was “accidental.”

His post-mortem condition was revealed in the report.

“The body is that of a normally developed, well-nourished, white male who weighs 188 pounds, is 72 inches in length, and appears compatible with report of age of 19 years. A Boulder County Corner identification tag is around the right ankle. The body is received clad in a pair of blue plaid pajama bottoms, a pair of red and gray striped underwear, and a white robe. A multi-colored rubber bead bracelet is around the left wrist.”

PHOTOS: Lamar Odom’s Sobriety ‘Struggles’ Will Be Shown On Camera In Gritty Reality Show

“A five-inch color tattoo of a sun like design is on the upper left back/posterior left shoulder. A 4 ½ inch dark ink tattoo of feathers and the Leo zodiac sign is on the lateral left chest.”

Eric Chase’s father Tweeted about his autopsy revelations, writing:“Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims.”

Radar broke the news that Eric, Sr. had officially been let go by Fox just days before his son’s death. The host of The Specialists was accused of sending raunchy photos to female co-workers.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.