Fox News Cleans House! Bill Shine Is Out As Sexual Harassment Scandal Explodes

Bill Shine is out at Fox News!

The network Co-President “resigned” on Monday, amid accusations that he had tried to cover up the sexual harassment scandals now plaguing the network.

Shine had reportedly supported Bill O’Reilly, who left the network after the payoffs made to women accusing him of sexual harassment were made public.

Rupert Murdoch sent an email to employees about Shine’s departure on Monday.

“Sadly, Bill Shine resigned today. I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody at Fox News. We will all miss him,” he wrote.

Murdoch also sent out a press release extolling the talents of ousted honcho Roger Ailes‘ former confidante.

“This is a significant day for all at FOX News. Bill has played a huge role in building FOX News to its present position as the nation’s biggest and most important cable channel in the history of the industry,” the statement read. “His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years.”

Shine was accused of covering up sexual harassment cases regarding Ailes, who left the company after Gretchen Carlson’s groundbreaking lawsuit against him.

Shine was also named in Andrea Tantaros’ lawsuit against Fox News execs, where she claimed the network “operated like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult.”

Shine’s name was also in the racial discrimination suit filed by Fox News anchor Kelly Wright.

Murdoch announced a woman will take the top spot at the network.

Suzanne Scott was named as the president of programming and Jay Wallace was promoted to president of news.

