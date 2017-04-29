‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Whines About Ex-Partners’ $1 Million Lawsuit

Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines is whining about the lawsuit filed against him and co-star wife Joanna by their former business partners.

The HGTV personality wondered in a Tweet why John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark, his former partners in their Magnolia Real Estate Company, didn’t contact him before filing their $1 million legal action over Fixer Upper.

Chip tweeted on Friday night, “Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? [Four] years later ‘friends’ reach out via lawsuit.. humm.” ‘

PHOTOS:‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Dates A Mystery Woman During Divorce

Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later "friends" reach out via lawsuit.. humm — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 29, 2017

As Radar reported, on Wednesday, Lewis and Clark sued Chip, 42, and his wife Joanna, 39, in Waco, Texas, for allegedly defrauding them out of millions over their joint real estate company.

The two claim in court docs that Chip and Joanna kept their HGTV Fixer Upper deal a secret and forced the men to sell their shares in Magnolia Realty for just $2,500 DAYS before the show pick-up was announced.

Lewis and Clark contended that “they would have never agreed to sell” their shares in Magnolia Realty for just $2,500 each if they had known about Fixer Upper — and are now seeking more than $1 million from the Gaineses.

PHOTOS: Daddy-Daughter Day! ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Takes Taylor To American Girl

But the married reality couple’s attorney Jordan Mayfield told PEOPLE, “We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines.”

Lewis and Clark portray Chip and Joanna as being as fame-hungry and manipulative as Kardashian momager Kris Jenner in the lawsuit.

Chip allegedly sent an email in which he wrote about what ultimately became Fixer Upper, “The name of the show ranged from ‘Keeping Up With the Gaines,’ which was my vote all along for obvious reasons, all the way to what we have today, which is ‘Fixer Upper.'”

PHOTOS: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Tarek & Christina El Moussa Put Divorce Stress On Kids During Christmas

According to the legal papers, Chip allegedly threatened Lewis and Clark via text and email.

And court documents claim Lewis last heard from Chip on May 8, 2013 through an email inviting him to a Fixer Upper premiere party!

Now, Chip is complaining that Lewis and Clark never reached out to him before filing their explosive lawsuit.

As Radar readers know, it’s not the first legal hot water for Chip and Joanna. A fan sued them after allegedly getting injured at their studio. The two deny any negligence.

The famed HGTV starring couple was also recently sued over the placement of a fence at their property.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.