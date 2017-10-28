First Federal Charges Filed In Mueller’s Donald Trump Russia Investigation

The first charges in the investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign connections to Russia, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, were approved by a grand jury in Washington, DC on Friday.

A federal grand jury handed down the charges, which were still under seal at the order of a federal judge, CNN reported.

“Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday,” sources reportedly told CNN.

The nature of the charges were not revealed, but the investigation focused not only on the Trump campaign activities but obstruction of justice by President Trump after he fired FBI director James Comey.

President Trump had been repeatedly frustrated by the investigation since entering office, calling the probe a “witch hunt” and denying any collusion with Moscow.

Lawyers involved in the Mueller probe where spotted entering the DC federal court room where the grand jury met to hear testimony in the investigation, according to the report, but no announcement was made about charges.

