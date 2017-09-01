Pro Figure Skater Ditches The Ice, Seeks ‘Professional Help’ 5 Months Before Olympics

Olympic figure skater Gracie Gold has announced she is taking time off to seek “professional help,” before the Winter Olympics, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“My passion for skating and training remains strong. However, after recent struggles on and off the ice, I realize I need to seek some professional help and will be taking some time off while preparing for my Grand Prix assignments,” said the athlete in a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Friday.

“This time will help me become a stronger person, which I believe will be reflected in my skating performances as well,” added Gold, not specifying which kind of help she is searching for.

PHOTOS: Olympic Gymnast’s Secret Plastic Surgery? Top Docs Believe McKayla Maroney Likely Got Boob Job, Fillers & More

“When she was skating well, she was magical,” said Gold’s longtime coach Frank Carroll in an interview this week. “You said to yourself, ‘Oh my God, she’s gorgeous. She looks like a movie star. She has such joie de vivre.’ Then you ask yourself what happened to that. I hope she can find happiness.”

The 22-year-old American skater’s news comes just five months before the next Olympics Games! Trials begin in early January and it is unknown whether she will be ready to return to the ice by then.

Gold was scheduled to open her 2018 season at the Japan Open in October, but she has now claimed she will not be attending the event. She has more competitions scheduled for November.

PHOTOS: Secrets & Scandals From Past Winter Olympic Games

The skater’s decline has been apparent during her recent competitions, and professionals have noted she has failed to land even the simplest jumps in her latest performances. Her inner struggle has also been evident, as she recently voiced her concerns about her weight and her concerns surrounding her body image.

Stay with Radar for updates on Gracie Gold’s condition.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.