Fergie’s Parents Stunned By Josh Duhamel Divorce: ‘This Is The First I’m Hearing It!’

Fergie and Josh Duhamel shocked fans with their announcement this afternoon that they have decided to separate after eight years of marriage and 13 years together as a couple. But no one was more surprised than the pop star’s own parents!

“What? This is the first I’m hearing of this,” Fergie’s mother, Terri Jackson, told RadarOnline.com exclusively. “I don’t get it.”

Jackson said the former couple just threw a 4th birthday party for their son Axl last week, which she attended.

“I was there. They seemed happy,” the grandmother insisted, adding that she assumed her daughter didn’t tell her the bad news “because she didn’t want to break my heart.”

Jackson believed the couple split due to constant distance between them.

“I know they work a lot,” she explained. “I knew they were never together because they are both travelling a lot.”

While the stunning Fergie, 42, is performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil tomorrow night, Duhamel, 44, is currently filming TV drama Unsolved.

“This is crazy,” Jackson added.

Meanwhile, Fergie’s stepfather Steven told Radar: “I didn’t know about it.”

As Radar previously reported, the parents of one announced today that they had secretly split earlier this year.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” they announced to PEOPLE.

