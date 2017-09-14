Fergie & Josh Duhamel Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are divorcing after just eight years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.”

“We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” they insisted.

The couple shares a 4-year-old son, Axl Jack, and they “tried to conceive” another child in 2015.

Duhamel, 44, was accused of cheating on Fergie, 42, with a stripper ahead of their lavish 2009 wedding.

“When you go through difficult times, it really makes you stronger as a unit, as a partnership. It does for us, anyways. Our love today is a deeper love, definitely,” Fergie said at the time. “We’re stronger today definitely because of anything difficult that’s happened with us. We deal with it, we communicate; communicating’s the most important thing.”

