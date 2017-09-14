BREAKING NEWS

Fergie & Josh Duhamel Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage

The couple split earlier this year.

By
Posted on

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are divorcing after just eight years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public.”

PHOTOS: Fergie STUNS In Barely There Bikini — See The Sexy Look!

“We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” they insisted.

The couple shares a 4-year-old son, Axl Jack, and they “tried to conceive” another child in 2015.

Duhamel, 44, was accused of cheating on Fergie, 42, with a stripper ahead of their lavish 2009 wedding.

PHOTOS: The Shocking Divorce: Inside Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Miserable Last Days

“When you go through difficult times, it really makes you stronger as a unit, as a partnership. It does for us, anyways. Our love today is a deeper love, definitely,” Fergie said at the time. “We’re stronger today definitely because of anything difficult that’s happened with us. We deal with it, we communicate; communicating’s the most important thing.”

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments