Gym, Tan, Money Laundering? Feds Zero In On ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars’ Taxes

Uncle Sam’s bean counters are convinced the Jersey Shore stars’ spray-on tans aren’t the only thing that’s fake — and now they’re targeting their tax filings!

As the show’s rogue gang reunites for an E! docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned IRS investigators are conducting a cast-wide audit!

“The feds apparently got suspicious about everyone after Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino was charged with tax fraud in 2014,” explained a source.

“They probably figured where there’s smoke, there might be a wide-scale fire!”

Sorrentino, 35, and his brother Marc were smacked with nine counts of tax fraud for allegedly scheming to hide income related to his reality TV fame.

If convicted, the two could be slapped with up to 20 years in prison.

None of the other Jersey Shore cast members have been charged with a crime so far.

But in a teaser promoting the Jersey Shore reunion viewed by Radar, Nicole “Snooki” LaValle alluded to her own IRS woes.

After sarcastically thanking Sorrentino, Snooki added: “You don’t mess with the government.”

