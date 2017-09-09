Fatal Crash Bachelor Star Chris Soules All Smiles At Sharleen Joynt’s Wedding – Details

He looked like he didn’t have a care in the world.

Fatal crash Bachelor star Chris Soules was all smiles as he enjoyed Sharleen Joynt‘s wedding just months after a fatal crash that killed his neighbor.

The 35-year-old was in high spirits at the wedding as his former co-star exchanged vows with Andy Levine on Friday evening before family and friends.

The couple got hitched at Battery Gardens just months after Soules was involved in a fatal car crash that left 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher dead.

Soules entered a written plea of not guilty in his case involving the fatal crash in Aurora, Iowa, according to online court records.

Entering his plea this way allows him to avoid a public arraignment in the case, which was initially scheduled for May 23 at Iowa’s Buchanan County Courthouse.

The reality star was arrested a few hours after the crash in his hometown of Arlington, Iowa, and released on $10,000 bail.

Soules called 911 before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said. His legal team dispute claims he fled, saying he fulfilled all legal obligations by calling 911, identifying himself and remaining at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Judge Kellyann Lekar approved a charging document known as ‘a trial information’ on May 8, which put off a preliminary hearing that was set for May 1.

Police records show the star has had at least 12 other run-ins with the law.

Previous charges include driving under the influence, speeding, running a stop sign and driving with an open container of alcohol.

He was charged with fleeing the scene of a previous accident in 2002 but it was reduced to defective brakes.

Soules’ trail is slated for January 18, 2018.

