‘Such A Disaster!’ The Real Reason ‘Fashion Police’ Cancelled Revealed

Fashion Police is finally over after floundering since it’s founder Joan Rivers died at age 81 nearly three years ago. The series, which ran for seven years on E!, will end in November with a tribute to the late great comic – but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the series finale has been a long time coming!

“Honestly, that show was done when Joan died in 2014, and they just dragged it out,” a network source said.

“The show became more about the drama between the hosts, such as Kathy Griffin and Kelly Osbourne, and it never regained its traction.”

While Joan’s daughter, Melissa Rivers, 49, took over hosting duties as the show transitioned into a series of specials, her efforts weren’t enough to keep the brand afloat.

“Melissa pulled the plug because she knows her mother would not want to be remembered for such a disaster,” the source revealed to Radar.

“The reason that the last episode will be all about Joan is they knew she was really the whole show!”

