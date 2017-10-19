‘Fashion Police’ Execs ‘Happy To Not Work’ With Giuliana Anymore After Racist Remarks

The end of Fashion Police was bittersweet for fans of Joan Rivers but RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that insiders involved in the show are “happy not to work” with host Giuliana Rancic anymore.

The acid-tongue show, which starred Margaret Cho, Brad Goreski and Melissa Rivers after her mother’s death, was axed by the E! entertainment network as scandal surrounded another host, NeNe Leakes, for her rude rape joke comments.

Rancic was no stranger to controversy, creating a massive one in 2015 when she critiqued Zendaya’s braids after the Oscars, saying they smelled like “patchouli,” a move instantly labeled as racist.

Rancic apologized, but it was the beginning of the end for the show, with Kathy Griffin and Kelly Osbourne exiting the E! show after the fallout.

The news that the show was ending after 15 years on the air came as a surprise.

“Everyone was shocked at first, but no one is surprised because it wasn’t doing well,” an insider told Radar.

And Rancic’s departure was welcomed by many.

“No one likes Giuliana, they’ll be happy not to work with her,” the source spilled.

Fashion Police: The Farewell was scheduled to air on Monday, Nov. 27 with a tribute to Joan Rivers, who passed away in 2014.

