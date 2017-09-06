French Fashion Giants Ban Size Zero Models For Their Own ‘Well-Being’

French fashion companies have announced they will stop hiring size zero models in response to backlash over the industry’s tolerance for eating disorders.

Fashion brands have been highly criticized over the years for encouraging models to develop eating disorders in order to fit into designer clothing. Kering and LVMH, however, will put up with it no longer.

Though French law requires models have a doctor’s note proving their health, these two companies have gone further, as they have banned all models (men and women) under a size zero form their campaigns and runways. Their biggest concern is to maintain “the well-being of models” in France and around the world.

PHOTOS: Wet & Wild Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Butt & Boobs In Odd Bathing Suit — 9 Photos Of Her Strange Fashion Choice

“We hope to inspire the entire industry to follow suit, thus making a real difference in the working conditions of fashion models industry-wide,” Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said in the statement.

High-end labels pertaining to these companies include: Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci.

As Reuters reported, Britain and France’s advertising agencies recently banned a series of Yves Saint Laurent ads, claiming they promoted an unhealthy body image and were degrading towards women!

PHOTOS:Fashion Nightmares – 24 Of The Biggest Scandals & Secrets From On & Off the Catwalk

The new rules created by Kering and LVMH will be come into effect before this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night