Farrah RIPS ‘Liar’ Amber In Epic ‘TMOG’ Rant

Farrah Abraham ripped Amber Portwood, calling her a “liar” and warning that she needs to “get her sh*t together,” in an explosive interview with RadarOnline.com.

The Teen Mom OG star famously feuded with her MTV co-stars on the reunion show but told Casey Madden exclusively that she has “cut all of them,” out of her life.

Portwood announced she was quitting the reality show after the on-screen drama, but quickly changed her mind, a move that Abraham slammed.

“I already called it. Poor thing. Her mind’s not all there. She’ll say one thing. She’ll detract from that. She needs to be more in touch with her self-awareness and hopefully she’ll just be happy all the time.”

But Abraham warned that her co-star was heading for disaster.

“Her self-destructiveness has really gone too far,” she said and admitted that she no longer speaks to any of the other girls. “I really just cut a lot of them out of my life. I don’t want any part of that.”

Abraham took a dig at MTV too, slamming their decision to keep Portwood on the show. “Hopefully she gets help. The people who surround her need to be a good support system for her rather than negative. Production and the people around her. She does not have the right people around her and that’s sad.”

Despite her good wishes, Abraham told Radar that she would “never be talking to anyone or her ever again. She knows that.”

Abraham defended her actions, explaining: “I’m working and I have businesses. I don’t have time for horrible people surrounding me. That’s why I’m successful. That’s why my daughter is doing so well.”

She also wanted to set the record straight, admitting that she has been filming the next season of Teen Mom OG, but that she refuses to be around her co-stars.

“I have to just say and speak clearly. I don’t care if I got kicked off the network because of it. I don’t like to be put around trash. I don’t like to be put around ghetto situations.

“Personally people need to care more for other who have been in jail and who are now out of jail and not put them in a situation where they know that they don’t have enough self-control right now. At their age, to handle themselves. Do they want my dad to press charges against her boyfriend and put him in jail? What drama.”

Abraham took one final dig at Portwood, dismissing her claims that MTV edited her poorly.

“No one edited her. She’s a liar. She needs to stop lying. She needs to get her sh*t together and so does her boyfriend who is also a liar too.”

Watch the video and tell us what you think about Farrah’s epic rant against Amber in comments below.

