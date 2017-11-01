Farrah Slams ‘Teen Mom’ Producers For ‘Sex Shaming’ In Epic Rant

Farrah Abraham was allegedly fired from Teen Mom OG after she appeared in a raunchy webcam show CamSoda, and now the acid-tongued reality star is slamming production of the hit MTV series claiming they are “sex shaming” her.

In an explosive video on her Instagram page, Abraham, 26, claims she hasn’t been fired from the show, despite rumors of the contrary. She states Viacom — who owns MTV — “confirms I have not been fired, I have not breached my contract.”

The heated porn star blasts the show’s producers.

PHOTOS: Teen Mom Porn Star Farrah Abraham’s Sex Book Seems True To Life

She writes in a very wordy caption alongside the bombshell clip: “Morgan J Freeman of 11th St productions is unprofessional, fake, women hater, press hungry, Sex Shaming, Hate Crimes, Poor Business Practices, unsafe working environment & accomplice Dia Sokal anxious 11 production, Viacom associate pill popping Larry Musnik & Executive promoted alcohol binger producer Kirsten Malone, taking advantage and acting as a friend to spread jealous, hate crimes to the other teen moms & influence a toxic unsafe working culture.”

Abraham then goes on to seemingly insinuate that it was her decision to walk away from the show, saying that the “abuse” she’s encountered from production is “why I don’t share a stage,” she says. “I have security, I’ve gone to therapy! Do not beat up, instigate physical fights, ruin and break a women’s self esteem, degrade women, this hate this criminal behavior bad business practices end today!”

“My daughter, my family, my self have all suffered for the contrived, malicious hate crime against me. God is great as I have rose above and am success beyond all of these set backs! I look forward to sharing more in my first.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Shows Off Her Third Boob Job!

As RadarOnline.com previously reported exclusively Abraham may have trouble finding work outside of the series.

“That’s not something the network wants for the image of Teen Mom,” a source close to Abraham revealed. “No one wants her anywhere. No events, nothing. She was just booked at a strip club.”

In September, Abraham stripped down and used with a vibrator on the webcam website CamSoda.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.