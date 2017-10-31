So Long, Farrah! ‘Teen Mom’ Cast ‘Relieved’ Over Abraham’s Firing After Webcam Porno

Farrah Abraham won’t be missed by her co-stars. Insiders close to the cast exclusively reveal to RadarOnline.com that Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell are “relieved” over her termination.

Abraham, 26, was canned from the MTV series after she appeared on the XXX webcam show CamSoda. She was fired before her second appearance on the porn site.

“No one in the cast will miss Farrah,” a source close to Portwood told Radar. “It’s way too sexual. They let the first porno go because it seemed she changed and now it’s just in your face. The webcam is unacceptable.”

Abraham got into a physical altercation with Portwood at a TMOG reunion show special. Portwood confronted Abraham and slapped her across the face for saying her ex-fiancé Matt Baier looks like a pedophile.

“The cast feels there is less drama and it will be better without her,” the insider added.

When Abraham was brought back to TMOG mid-season, Bookout refused to film because of her sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.

Abraham has feuded with Lowell over the years as well, once calling her “white trash.”

“Catelynn is especially relieved,” a source close to Lowell told Radar. “She had to deal with Farrah the most because all the girls had to do promo together for certain things. They’re all looking forward to less drama.”

Although the firing was a long time coming, it came as a surprise to the cast.

“They’re all pretty shocked that MTV finally pulled the plug on something they feel should’ve been done a longtime ago,” the insider said.

Abraham announced she has been canned from the series in a heated Instagram post.

“Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn’t help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain,” she wrote. “Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private! Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network, but as stated today ‘my brands press outshines the Teen Mom Viacom Press.’”

