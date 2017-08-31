Inside Farrah Abraham & Her Estranged Mom’s Reunion: ‘There Is Still Work To Be Done’

Farrah Abraham has reunited with her mother Debra Danielsen after months of being estranged. The Teen Mom OG grandma revealed how their heartbreaking reunion went exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

“It was my mom’s 80th birthday so Farrah and Sophia came to Iowa to celebrate with my family,” Danielsen told Radar. “It was a great surprise.”

Danielsen explained that the recent get-together was the first time she saw her daughter and granddaughter since June 1.

“We reminisced,” she said. “I enjoyed our time together. It was good seeing Farrah and Sophia.”

But Danielsen explained that there is still “work to be done.”

“There is common ground to be found,” she said. “We haven’t found it yet. It’s hurtful that we find ourselves in this situation. I’m praying to God for reconciliation.”

Their feud stems from Danielsen’s engagement to fiancé Dr. David, as Abraham got into an explosive fight with him on the most recent season of TMOG.

“There is controversy with me getting married,” she explained. “It’s hard to bring someone new into our lives.”

The mother and daughter are continuing to work on their relationship by taking a family vacation to Italy together.

Fans will see the reunion on the upcoming season of the MTV series.

On an episode, Abraham fired at David because he didn’t make an effort to bond with her or her daughter.

“It’s kind of sad you’re marrying someone who f*****g hates me,” she told her mom. “I invited you guys to Key West and he has his back towards me. That’s what you bring into your life. You’re not choosing to have a good family.”

