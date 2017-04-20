Facebook Killer Death Secrets: Cops Reveal How Steven Stephens Shot Himself

Facebook killer Steve Stephens shot himself with a .45 Glock handgun, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

After fatally shooting Robert Godwin in a cold-blooding killing in Cleveland, Stephens fled to Pennsylvania where he was almost apprehended by cops before taking his own life.

Trooper Owens of the Pennsylvania State Police told Radar that Stephens committed suicide with a .45 caliber Glock handgun.

Cleveland police had not released details about the weapon that was used to kill Godwin.

Stephens took his own life in his car after employees at an Erie McDonald’s recognized him and called 911.

When a manager tried to stall him by saying his fries weren’t ready he shouted “I can’t wait. I need my McNuggest!”

Owens told Radar that they are “making arrangements to send all of the evidence to Cleveland,” for them to process with that obtained from the street murder of Godwin.

Stephens’ body was taken to the coroner for an examination and the toxicology tests will be conducted, Owens confirmed.

