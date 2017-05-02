Hazy Days! Erin Moran Hooked On Booze Until The End

Erin Moran’s final weeks were a blurred haze of alcoholic mindlessness, RadarOnline.com has learned, intended to dull the horror of her throat-cancer torture!

After an investigation in Southern Indiana, Radar can report that Moran barhopped her way to the grave in the final weeks of her misery-laden life.

“Erin was more than ready to die,” a pal told Radar after her April 22 death. “The last thing she wanted to face was a long cancer battle. The booze helped her avoid that.”

The Happy Days star’s tragic death was attributed to Stage 4 throat cancer, but insiders and experts claimed that incessant boozing was the real culprit in killing the 56-year-old.

PHOTOS: Rock Bottom! Khloe’s Ex Lamar Odom Enters Drug & Alcohol Treatment Program

In an ironic twist, the throat cancer that plagued Moran has been linked to alcohol abuse by the American Cancer Society.

“Certain types of cancer are influenced by bad lifestyle choices,” said Dr. Stuart Fischer, who did not treat the star.

Happy Days was Moran’s high point, and her life skidded after she and husband Steve Fleischmann, 49, were evicted from their Palmdale, Calif. Home in 2010.

“They drank a lot,” said Palmdale pal David Basham. “She was bitter about Hollywood and the way it treated her, and it made her drink MORE.”

PHOTOS: Charlie Sheen Says He Used Drugs & Alcohol Heavily After HIV+ Diagnosis

Bouncing between motels, the homeless pair burned through a $65,000 settlement Moran got from a lawsuit over Happy Days merchandise payments.

They eventually landed in Moran’s mother-in-law’s trailer in Corydon, Ind., where she drank at local watering hole, O’Charley’s.

“Erin came in nearly EVERY day — and spent most of the afternoon there,” said O’Charley’s bartender Amanda Richard. “Sometimes she’d come back at night.”

PHOTOS: Abusers! Alcoholics! Celebrity Therapist Tells All About Famous Patients

Moran’s ex-trainer said running from booze was her toughest workout.

“There were real problems in her life — with liquids,” said Michael Banyar, who helped prep Moran for Celebrity Fit Club” in 2008. “She definitely had drinking issues.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.