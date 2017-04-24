Toxicology Results Revealed: Erin Moran Likely Died Of Cancer, Coroner Claims

Erin Moran may have died of cancer, a statement from the Harrison County sheriff and coroner revealed.

“A joint investigation into Mrs. Moran’s death was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Harrison Country Coroner’s office,” the official statement, obtained by WDRB News, read. “A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer.”

“Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending however no illegal narcotics were found at the residence,” the statement added.

As Radar reported, Moran who was remembered for her role in Joanie Loves Chachi, was found dead on April 22 in a southern Indiana neighborhood.

The dispatcher records said they “received a 911 call about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival of first responders, it was determined that Erin Moran Fleischmann was deceased.

"Happy Days" actress likely died of cancer. Statement from sheriff and coroner released a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/O2v1enMbgB — Chris Turner (@ChrisTurnerWDRB) April 24, 2017

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, the Happy Days actress refused help from fellow former child stars as her life spiraled out of control.

“I am proud of our efforts over the years to help Erin Moran, whose troubles were many and complex,” Paul Petersen, the head of child-actor advocacy group A Minor Consideration, said in a Facebook post. “At least a half-dozen ‘formers’ were actively reaching out to Erin in the last week of her life.”

“Erin had friends and she knew it. Abandonment was not the issue. The perversity of human frailty is at the root of this loss, not failure,” Petersen continued. “We did our best with the resources available to us, but it was a very dark room. Some don’t find the light switch in time.”

As Radar readers know, the fallen star had faced mutliple problems since leaving her child star fame behind. She and her husband of nearly 25 years lost their home to foreclosure in 2012, which sparked her boozy and erratic behavior in the following years while living in run-down motels.

Story developing.

