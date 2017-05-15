Inside Boozed-Up Erin Moran’s Sad Downward Spiral

Beloved sitcom cutie Erin Moran ’s final weeks were a blurred haze of alcoholic mindlessness

intended to dull the horror of her throat-cancer torture!

After an investigation in southern Indiana — where Erin staged her own real-life “Leaving Las Vegas” —

Radar can report she barhopped her way to the grave in the final weeks of her misery-laden life.

“Erin was more than ready to die,” a pal told Radar after her April 22 demise.

“The last thing she wanted to face was a long cancer battle. The booze helped her avoid that.”

The “Happy Days” star’s tragic death was attributed to stage 4 throat cancer,

but insiders and experts reveal her incessant boozing was the real culprit in killing the 56-year-old before her time.

In an ironic twist, the throat cancer Erin suffered from has been linked to alcohol abuse by the American Cancer Society.

“Certain types of cancer are influenced by bad lifestyle choices,” said Dr. Stuart Fischer, who did not treat Erin.