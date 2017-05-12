Eric Trump Flies Off Handle At Cheesy Chelsea!

Fuming Eric Trump is plotting revenge on big-mouth comedian Chelsea Handler after the fading funny lady cruelly slammed his pregnant wife in a mean-spirited tweet.

“Just what we need. Another person with those jeans [sic],” hot-headed Handler posted.

Donald Trump‘s middle son may have publicly shown a stiff upper lip after the TV host’s “sad” dig about mom-to-be Lara, 34, but a source claims Eric, 33, is quietly prepping for a takedown.

“Chelsea’s comment was dumb,insensitive, incorrectly spelled and not even funny,” says a source.

“What person who has anything resembling taste slams a pregnant woman and an unborn baby?

“Eric has friends who could pull strings and put him and his pregnant wife in the front row of the audience next time Chelsea films a show, but he wouldn’t want to sit through hours of her babbling.

“He’s thinking of something much more subtle, which will leave her with egg on her face.”

Chippy Chelsea, 42, has launched a number of cheap stunts in protest of President Trump, including posing in a skimpy thong with a vile insult scrawled on her body.

The snitch adds: “She may not like the current administration, but she can’t stop using it in an attempt to promote her increasingly lame shows.

“Lara got her break as a TV producer, and she still has a number of friends in the industry. She tells Eric that Chelsea’s show isn’t something to take seriously, as it will probably be off the air soon anyway.”

