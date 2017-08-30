Phony Climate Crusader Leo Is Full Of Gas!

Climate crusader Leonardo DiCaprio is all about saving the Earth — until it gets in the way of a good party!

The A-list hypocrite, 42, hired a private seaplane to party hop around the Maldives during a trip to the Indian Ocean nation, even though an environmentally safer speedboat was on hand.

Leo was staying at the Amilla Fushi Resort with pal Tobey Maguire, where accommodations start at $1,800 a night, a hotel source told RadarOnline.com.

The pair wanted to go to a party at Amilla Finolhu, an affiliated hotel 19 miles away. Instead of opting for a 30-minute speedboat ride, snitched our source, DiCaprio ordered up an air-polluting seaplane.

“We couldn’t believe it when we heard about the request, especially because of Leo’s campaigning,” said the confidant.

“The two hotels are connected. The hotel company is used to ferrying guests between the two and most people are happy with that.”

The actor raises millions for environmental causes — and even starred in a 2016 documentary called Before the Flood, where cameras filmed him taking stock of the devastating impact of global climate change.

In December, he finger-wagged his way through a meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump, just a few weeks after he privately jetted from New York to France to pick up an environmental award!

