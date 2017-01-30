‘Below Deck’ Overboard? Emily Lands New Gig During Bravo Break

Emily Warburton Adams may be leaving Below Deck for life on land, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The reality star scored a job as a celebrity corresponded for an entertainment website, and is slated to conduct interviews through March. Meanwhile, the hit Bravo show is still on a filming hiatus!

“Emily is focusing on her career right now in the fashion, lifestyle and wellness sectors which is centered around her brand ‘English Emily,'” her manager and agent Craig Rogalski at CK Talent Management told Radar.

“Should any other opportunities present itself, she would certainly take that into consideration along with other opportunities that she is currently being presented with.”

“Emily will be attending the upcoming New York Fashion Week,” he added. “She has received interest from many designers like Victoria Beckham.”

Radar previously reported that Victoria and David Beckham parted ways from her fashion company in 2014.

Meanwhile, Warburton-Adams is still going strong with her boyfriend Ben Robinson, as they recently launched their own YouTube show together.

Neither Robinson nor Emily have commented on if they would return to the small screen yet.

