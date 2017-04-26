Furious Ellen DeGeneres Blows Up On Portia At Dinner Party

A gay-pride celebration for Ellen DeGeneres exploded in a furious bust-up with wife Portia de Rossi!

The embattled couple was at a private party toasting Ellen’s 20-year anniversary

of coming out as a lesbian when spies for Radar caught them locked in an ugly hissy fit!

“Portia kept trying to talk to Ellen, but Ellen wouldn’t even look at her as she screeched out of the parking lot!”

The two have been living apart as they struggle yet again to save their marriage!

One of the issues has been Portia’s years-long battle with anorexia, and an insider pointed blame

at her menu choices for triggering many spats.

“Even though Portia is through the worst of her eating disorder, Ellen watches every bite she takes.

Portia only ordered the vegetable soup at dinner, and Ellen immediately started lecturing her

about eating something more substantial,” the deep source remarked.

“People were staring, and Portia was mortified. By the end of the meal, they were both seething!”