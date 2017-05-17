Ellen DeGeneres & Caitlyn Trapped In EXPLOSIVE Gay Marriage Smackdown

Caitlyn Jenner is locked in a hissy fit feud with Ellen DeGeneres — over gay marriage!

The two have sparred over the issue since 2015, when Caitlyn declared on Ellen’s talk show marriage should be a man and a woman.

Ellen, who’s gay and married to actress Portia de Rossi, later told shock jock Howard Stern

that Caitlyn’s view was “confusing” — sparking a viral firestorm!

Caitlyn used her new memoir, “Secrets Of My Life,” to strike back, writing, “this discussion further alienated me

from members of the LGBTQ community. Ellen’s appearance on ‘The Howard Stern Show,’

where in my mind she even more emphatically took what I said out of context, made it go viral.”

That set Ellen fuming, said our insider, who reported: “She does not want Caitlyn on the show — ever!”

Caitlyn said Ellen’s interview distorted how her views have evolved.

“I’ve really changed thinking here, so I don’t ever want to stand in front of anybody’s happiness. I am 100 percent behind gay marriage.”