Elizabeth Smart’s Kidnapper Says God Ordered Abduction In Shocking Jailhouse Tell-All

In a jaw-dropping jailhouse tell-all, the wife who helped sicko sex fiend Brian David Mitchell kidnap Elizabeth Smart has claimed the abduction was ordered by God!

“I was commanded to obey the law of the celestial kingdom or be destroyed,” Wanda Barzee, now 72, told RadarOnline.com in a blockbuster exclusive from her cell at the Utah State Prison in Draper. “For behold, Elizabeth Smart, David and I … are the Pioneers whereby celestial marriage has been restored to the earth in the establishment of the celestial kingdom of God.”

Mitchell snatched the innocent Mormon teen from her Salt Lake City bedroom on June 5, 2002, and took her to a campsite a few miles from her home.

Barzee stripped Elizabeth of her pajamas, helped shackle her to a tree by her ankles with a metal cable, and Mitchell repeatedly raped her.

Mitchell, a deranged religious zealot who said it was God’s will for Elizabeth to perform her “wifely duties,” plied the terrified 14-year-old with wine and sexually assaulted her, often multiple times a day.

Barzee was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor. She served seven years in a federal pen before going to the state prison in 2016.

Shockingly, she still believes her twisted husband is the “righteous right hand of the Lord.”

Radar obtained Barzee’s tell-all through a three-page letter she wrote from prison.

Although Barzee shamelessly apologized to Smart’s family at her federal sentencing in a bid for mercy, her letter makes it clear she is anything but repentant for her despicable crimes.

“This I say, there and testify in the Lord, for the Praise, Honor and Glory of the world, Elizabeth Smart has fallen!!!” the loony Barzee wrote to Radar.

“For she failed to be faithful and obedient to the word of God unto her to bring her parents, Ed and Lois Smart to the knowledge of the truth as she came to know it.”

After analyzing Barzee’s rambling three-page letter at Radar’s request, renowned mental health expert Dr. Gilda Carle was appalled by her lack of remorse after so many years behind bars.

“This is someone who is not grounded in the here and now,” Dr. Gilda told Radar. “This is somebody who lives for the Lord, only for the Lord, and uses the Lord as an excuse for her evil behavior!

“She’s putting the blame on the instructions that she receives from the Almighty — and not taking any responsibility for her own actions. What they did to this young girl was sickening!”

Shockingly, one of Barzee’s six children has claimed the monster mom once cooked and served her daughter’s pet rabbit for dinner!

Elizabeth, now 30, admits she was “creeped out” by Barzee and describes her as a “witch” in the upcoming documentary Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography.

Chillingly, Elizabeth also remembers squirming when Barzee gave her a powerful hug that she considered to be a “threatening” warning that if she tried to escape, “bad things” would happen.

Elizabeth was rescued when local police, who had been conducting a massive manhunt since her disappearance, stopped the odd-looking trio — Elizabeth was wearing a filthy robe, veil, gray wig, and sunglasses — on March 12, 2003, in a Salt Lake City suburb.

When the officer leaned in and quietly asked her name, she whispered, “I am Elizabeth.”

Immediately whisked into a police van, Elizabeth was reunited with her parents, sister and four brothers.

Mitchell was twice declared mentally unfit for trial before being hauled into court. Elizabeth did not see him again until 2010, when she testified against him for three days.

Elizabeth has since thrived. She married fellow Mormon Matthew Gilmour in 2012, and works tirelessly as an advocate against pornography and predatory abuse “because I’ve witnessed firsthand how damaging it is,” she said.

Convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault, Mitchell, now 64, is rotting away serving a life sentence at a federal prison in Arizona.

After serving eight years in a federal pen, Barzee was transferred to state prison to serve an aggravated kidnapping sentence. She is up for parole in 2018 — or the state can decide to keep her incarcerated until her sentence expires in 2024.

Elizabeth’s father, Ed Smart, has said that if Barzee goes free, he’s hopeful that she’ll turn her life around.

“My hope is she has recognized what she did was wrong and that she gets past the craziness that she was involved with,” he said.

