Elizabeth’s Horror: Smart Tells All On ‘Frightening’ Encounter With Kidnapper

Elizabeth Smart may have suffered for nine months at the hands of her brutal kidnapper, but the brave survivor recalled watching a video of her “captors” interrogation as the “most frightening” thing she had ever seen.

As a correspondent on Crime Watch Daily , Smart, 29, relived her own horrific situation while she interviewed Ashley Reeves, who was attacked as a teen by a high school wrestling coach.

“I recently saw one of the interrogations done of my captors when they were first taken into custody,” Smart told Reeves about watching a video of Brian David Mitchell and wife Wanda Barzee after she was rescued in 2003.

“It was one of the most frightening things I’ve ever seen,” she admitted after her nine months in captivity.

Smart asked Reeves about her own rescue, where police officers recorded finding what that they thought was her lifeless body in the woods after she had been dragged, choked and left in the cold forest for 30 hours.

“I made it about a minute and thirty seconds in and then I was so upset by it,” Reeves admitted. “I had to turn it off. . .I watched my [rescue video] up until the point where they actually found me.”

Smart’s family lived just steps from the woods where she was held captive by Mitchell. She’s returned several times to the area where she was chained up by the madman. Later in the segment, Reeves revisited her crime scene together with Smart.

“I think it’s kinda hard to actually, you know, believe. . .that this is actually where I was for that long and in that condition. . .[It] makes me feel like maybe I am as tough as everybody says I am,” Reeves told Smart after their emotional visit.

