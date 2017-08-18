Elisabeth Moss Unleashes Foul-Mouthed Rant Against Scientology Haters

Elisabeth Moss finally broke her silence about being a member of the controversial church of Scientology, slamming her “a**hole” haters over the perceived cult in a shocking foul-mouthed online rant.

The 35-year-old Handmaid’s Tale actress refused to talk about Scientology for years, but opened up on social media.

“Love this adaptation so much,” one commenter wrote. “Question though, does it make you think twice about Scientology? Gilead and Scientology both believe that all outside sources (aka news) are wrong and evil … it’s just very interesting.”

Moss replied, writing: That’s actually not true at all about Scientology. Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding and truth and equal rights for every race, religion and creed are extremely important to me. The most important things to me probably. And so Gilead and THT hit me on a very personal level. Thanks for the interesting question!!”

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini recently said that Moss was not allowed to speak to her.

“Elisabeth believes that I’m an antisocial personality because I’ve spoken out against Scientology,” Remini noted. “So, she isn’t allowed to talk to me.”

Moss wasn’t afraid to destroy the vicious commenters that were maligning her and her religion.

“Hi! I gave you a chance to not be an a**hole but I’m afraid you just wasted it. Take care,” the former Mad Men star wrote to one person, while admitting to another that she gets “a little feisty.”

Moss didn’t stop there.

“No but being on Handmaids Tale does give me insight into a**holes like you,” she railed against another critic.

As Radar previously reported, published lists in the Scientology “Celebrity” magazine showed a “Elisabeth Moss” as allegedly completing the “Scientology Drug Rundown Auditor Course” and “Scientology Drug Rundown” in 2008, according to online reports.

