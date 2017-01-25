Xanax & Smoothies! Eden Sassoon Confesses Struggles With Alcohol Addiction

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took a sobering turn this episode. Yes, pun intended. New cast member Eden Sassoon was extremely honest about her past struggles with alcohol addiction.

The daughter of legendary hair designer, Vidal Sassoon, confided in Lisa Vanderpump over tea about the death of her sister.

“I never really explored my sister’s death,” she told LVP. “I just knew at some point she had to go. Here’s a woman who’s not strong enough to live this life.”

Eden explained in her confessional, “My sister died of a drug overdose. And I don’t know if she chose to or it was an accident.”

Then, she confessed about her own substance abuse problems: “I was a complete functioning alcoholic, having a mother recovering alcoholic and a sister who overdosed.”

Eden said she woke up one night after drinking and thought about her children then went to a meeting the next day. She’s been sober for four years now.

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley were a little confused about how exactly Eden defines her sobriety. When the ladies got together for a night of smoothies and girl time Rinna joked, “I have to be honest — I have not put alcohol in a smoothie, but I have thrown a Xanax in.” Eden added, “I take medication — I just don’t drink.”

Then, Dorit inserted her opinion. I don’t know, it just seems a bit odd,” she said, “Can you take pills if you’re a sober person?”

But Eden isn’t so innocent. She can’t seem to shake her encounter with Kyle and Kim Richards at game night.

“[Kim] has the behavior of a straight-on alcoholic,” she said. “I don’t need to spend that much time [with her to know] — she’s struggling.”

Then continued, “And Kyle, I see the enabling — just kind of sitting back and watching this. Kyle is enabling to Kim because she allows this behavior to continue.”

If fans have learned anything from housewives history, it’s that labeling someone doesn’t end well.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday at 9pm ET on Bravo.