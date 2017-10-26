Gravely Ill ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Susan Richardson’s Dying Wish Granted

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that troubled Eight Is Enough star Susan Richardson’s dying wish has been granted — she’s a grandma!

Richardson has a rare digestive condition, and she admitted she had nothing to live for after her feeding tube burst and severed a vein in July, leaving her in need of lifesaving treatment.

PHOTOS: Monster Mom To Gushing Grandma! ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Barney Judge Welcomes Granddaughter Ava — See 10 Adorable Photos

Now the 65-year-old’s daily pain is easier to bear after daughter Sarah gave birth to a bouncing baby boy, Miles Julian Berardi, on Oct. 12!

“Susan’s so happy, and she wanted to share her joy” with Radar readers, gushed a pal, adding it’s “given her a whole new lease on life!”

As Radar reported, gravely ill Richardson, 65, told Radar last spring that finding out the news she was to be a grandma gave her “a reason to live.”

PHOTOS: Six-Year-Old Showman! Moody Mason Disick SNUBS Grandma Kris

“They’ve been friends for 14 years,” Richardson previously revealed of her daughter Sarah and son-in-law Rich Berardi. “They got married in September 2015, and thought that they might adopt.”

“But then Sarah, who’s 37 now, got pregnant naturally, and it was the best news ever!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.