Maksim Desperate ‘To Be Voted Off’ ‘DWTS’ To Escape Vanessa

They appear to move in rhythm while performing on Dancing with the Stars, but behind the scenes Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey seem completely out of step and at each other’s throats!

“They both hate each other and he is done. He wants to be voted off the show and hopes that all this attention will not get her more votes,” a source told naughtygossip.com.

The tension got so bad that Chmerkovskiy’s excuse that he had to tend to “personal issues” and miss their Oct. 2 appearance on the popular dance competition was reportedly just a cover.

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues,” Chmerkovskiy, who was replaced by Alan Bernsten for the episode, tweeted at the time. “I take full responsibility for my absence and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”

However, the source said, Chmerkovskiy, 37, wants his time with Lachey, 36, to come to a permanent end!

“She has a very small fan base and he hopes his fans do not vote for him,” revealed the source. “He wants this to end. ASAP.”

