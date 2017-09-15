Dancing Diva! Debbie Gibson ‘Bossy’ & ‘Rude’ At ‘DWTS’ Rehearsals

Former pop princess Debbie Gibson hasn’t been in the spotlight for decades, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she is taking the role of dancing queen VERY seriously during rehearsals for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars!

According to an on-set source, the 47-year-old 80’s icon has been “acting like a total diva” during rehearsals.

“She seems to have some entitlement issues because she used to be a huge pop star,” the insider told Radar, adding that her partner, Alan Bersten is growing fed-up.

“She is acting like her background in dance makes her a shoe-in to win this season. But she hasn’t been working as hard as some of the other contestants, so she could be surprised!”

But it isn’t just Gibson’s competitors and partner that are turned off by the singer’s attitude.

“Debbie has been bossy and rude to production staff,” the insider added.

As Radar previously reported, Gibson isn’t the only diva on the dance floor. Competitor Vanessa Lachey, 36, has had an “ego” since signing on to the ABC show.

DWTS returns on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. EST and, in addition to Gibson and Lachey, features childhood actor Frankie Muniz, 31, Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran, 68, former Paralympic athlete Victoria Arlen, 22, WWE superstar Nikki Bella, 33, Property Brothers star Drew Scott, 39, Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse, 21, gymnast and Broadway star Jordan Fisher, 23, violinist Lindsey Stirling, 30, former NFL player Terrell Owens, 43, as well as Lachey’s husband Nick, 43.

