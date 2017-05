The on-screen anger between Fast and the Furious series stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no act! Sources claim tempers flared on the set of The Fate of the Furious after The Rock lost it over Vin’s continued lateness. Now, the A-listers refuse to be in the same room! One industry insider reveals The Rock “thinks Vin is disrespectful — and he is.” But Vin denies the rumors, saying, “Some things may be blown out of proportion.”