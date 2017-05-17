Duggar Murder Scandal! Jill & Deryck’s Friend Kidnapped & Killed In El Salvador

Are Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard safe in El Salvador?

The Counting On couple, who has been living in Central America for nearly two years on a Bible-based mission trip, revealed some shocking news to fans this week: Their friend had been savagely killed!

“We received a phone call on Monday from a friend here in Central America informing us that one of our other good friends (a fellow Christian) had been murdered the day before and that his family had found his body down by the river earlier that morning!” Jill — who is expecting her second child — wrote on the young family’s blog.

The expectant pair was so close to the murdered man, they welcomed him into their house just days before he was killed.

“We were shocked when we learned of his kidnap and murder. We’ve had them into our home three times in the past couple weeks!” she said.

Just last week, she said, the tragic friend’s wife taught Jill to make a traditional meal after the reality TV daughter, 26, had prepared an “all-America” dinner of hot dogs and hamburgers for the couple.

Derick, 28, attended the funeral while pregnant Jill and their son Israel, 2, remained home.

“Please pray for our friend’s wife, son, daughter, granddaughter and other relatives,” she pled.

The couple has come under fire from fans in the past for exposing their son and unborn child to the dangers of life in a developing country filled with violence and poverty.

Social media followers bashed Jill in February for exposing her fetus to the Zika virus, which can lead to birth defects.

The family is planning to return to the United States within the next few months.

