Reality Families Collide! Duggar Sisters Visit Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market

Come together! The Duggar daughters paid a visit to Waco, Texas, where they visited Fixer Upper stars’ Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia Market at the Silos — and documented the whole excursion!

Jessa Seewald and husband Ben brought their two sons, Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce, and sisters Jana Duggar and Jinger Duggar tagged along as well.

The whole gang saw HGTV’s Magnolia Market and Gardens, “an old rustic abandoned property with two silos on it that was transformed into a fresh and cheerful place that is frequently buzzing with visitors,” PEOPLE reports.

“Oh yes we did,” Jessa captioned a photo of herself holding Spurgeon, Jana holding Henry, and another friend standing in front of the Magnolia Market and Garden car.

“Best day ever,” the 24-year-old captioned a another picture in front of the Silos Baking Co.

Later, the gang dug into some delicious looking cupcakes.

Chip and Joanna Gaines didn’t appear in any photos with the TV family, perhaps they were busy working on one of their shows!

As Radar previously reported, the couple recently signed on for a new spinoff series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design.

