Drunk Man Arrested After Pushing Elderly Woman Into Train Tracks!

A drunken man was arrested this Friday after brutally pushing a female railway station worker into the train tracks! The 56-year-old man violently shoved Yuen Leung, 59, when she was waiting for the train inside a Hong Kong station. A station camera captured the bizarre footage.

In the video shared by Daily Mail, the man appears calm as he is seen walking behind Leung on the station platform. He then shoves her so hard and so suddenly that she flats flat on her face and is unable to get up for several minutes. The man of Pakistani origin then walks away unfazed. People eventually came to help the woman and she was able to get back on the platform.

Upon seeing the incident, staff members ordered the trains to stop away from the station.

She was taken to the hospital with bone fractures n her left elbow and a slash on her chin.

The man appeared in court this Monday October 23.

Stay with Radar for updates on the case.

