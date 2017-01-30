Drake & Madonna Had SECRET AFFAIR After Cringeworthy Coachella Make Out Session

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only older woman Drake has romanced!

As Radar previously reported, Madonna made a surprise appearance at Coachella Music Festival during the rapper’s headlining performance in 2015 — turning up the heat by kissing him until he cringed.

According to a new report in The Sun, the pair hooked up after locking lips on stage, vowing to keep the whole thing a secret.

“Everyone in Madonna’s circle was totally aware there was a brief fling between Madonna and Drake in 2015,” a source in Madge’s circle revealed to the publication.

“They knew it wasn’t going to last forever obviously, but both of them were single at the time,” the insider added. “There was definitely a massive attraction between them. . .They had fun together but kept it strictly secret. Neither of them ever plan to discuss it.”

After locking lips during Coachella, Drake assured fans that he was totally into playing tonsil hockey with Madonna, tweeting: “Don’t misinterpret my shock!! I got to make out with the queen Madonna and I feel 100 about that forever. Thanks @madonna.”

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, 47, has been heating up — but not without its bumps in the road.

As Radar exclusively revealed, the “Jenny From The Block” singer has ordered her new boy toy to lose the flab or risk losing her!

“Jen’s last man was a six-pack-stacked dancer while Drake’s totally averse to exercise and it shows,” a longtime pal told Radar. “She’s told him he needs to be in tip-top shape to appear on her arm!”

