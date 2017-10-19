‘Baywatch’ Beauty Donna D’Errico: I Was ‘Raped’ By Stranger & Left Naked In The Woods

Former Baywatch star Donna D’Errico, 49, just revealed that she was brutally raped by a stranger when she was just 22 years old! The blonde bombshell came forward about her terrifying experience in a tell-all interview with Inside Edition. Though the assault happened over two centuries ago, the actress claimed she hadn’t spoken out because for years, she blamed herself.

“It is very hard to talk about this kind of stuff,” D’Errico said while holding back tears.

She then recalled the incident, explaining that she was vacationing with friends in Panama City Beach, Florida, when she got separated from them and was abducted by an older man. He grabbed the young beauty and forced her into his car.

“He drove me to some desolate part… I don’t even know where we were but it was a desolate area with no streetlights or anything and dragged me out of the car and he tore off all my clothes and he raped me,” said D’Errico.

PHOTOS: Pamela Anderson Reveals Rape, Molestation and Gang Rape During Charity Foundation Speech

After the assault, the actress’ attacker drove away, leaving her naked and sobbing in a wooded area. Though it was pitch black, she managed to flag down a passing truck that drove her back to safety.

“I never told anybody because I was just so ashamed of what had happened to me,” explained the star. “I started blaming myself for the way that I was dressed. I was like ‘well I brought this on myself’ because I was dresses so sexy.”

D’Errico stated that the chilling attack occurred six years before she found fame in the popular TV show, Baywatch.

The actress – who recently underwent a full-body makeover – admitted that she regrets not having notified the police at the time of the rape.

“I felt horrible for a long time for not going to the police because I knew in the back of my head… I knew that not going to the police meant that he was doing this to other people.”

D’Errico claimed that the viral #MeToo movement following the Harvey Weinstein scandal is what finally gave her the courage to speak out, nearly thirty years later.

PHOTOS: Rape, Abortions, STDs, Homelessness: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s 15 Most Shocking Secrets and Scandals Revealed

“It feels very freeing,” concluded the star.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, hundreds of women have come forward to share their own experiences with sexual assault ever since Harvey Weinstein, 65, was accused of sexual misconduct.

Most recently, former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney , 21, wrote a statement referencing the Weinstein drama and speaking of her own sexual abuse incident: “People should know that this is not just happening in Hollywood. This is happening everywhere. Wherever there is a position of power, there seems to be potential for abuse.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.