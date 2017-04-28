Omarosa Manigault Glows In Gorgeous Wedding Gown

President Donald Trump’s most famous “Apprentice” protégé, Omarosa Manigault, is now an honest woman!
Omarosa tied the knot with Florida preacher John Allen Newman at – where else? –
the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on April 8.
The bride — who rose to fame playing a villainess on “The Apprentice” in 2008 and is now a White House aide —
glowed in a $25,000 crystal- and sequin-embellished pink wedding gown and matching veil with a 14-foot train.
She also wore a necklace borrowed from wealthy Trump donor Kelly Day of California.
Afterwards, guests gathered in the hotel lobby for a Champagne reception that featured –
again, what else? – Trump Sparkling Wine.
Bridegroom John gushed: “I am speechless.”
And the ecstatic bride exclaimed: “It was fantastic! We are blessed by God and thank Him for this gift.”