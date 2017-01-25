Donald Trump Announces Plans To Build Mexico Border Wall

President Donald Trump continued to alter U.S. immigration enforcement policies with an executive order on Wednesday, revealing to ABC News that planning was in the works for construction on a wall along the country’s southern border.

“We’re going to be starting those negotiations relatively soon. And we will be — in a form — reimbursed by Mexico,” Trump told ABC News’ David Muir.

“I’m just telling you that there will be a payment. It will be in a form — perhaps a complicated form — and you have to understand. What I’m doing is good for the United States.”

“It’s also going to be good for Mexico,” he added.

Trump has claimed that Mexico will “absolutely, 100%” reimburse the United States in wall’s construction.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

According to CNN, the executive orders will also “seek to end sanctuary cities and the practice of releasing undocumented immigrants detained by federal officials before trial.”

When asked about the start of construction, Trump shared that it would begin very soon.

“As soon as we can, as soon as we can physically do it,” he said. “I would say in months, yeah. I would say in months — certainly planning is starting immediately.”

