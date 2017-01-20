Watch Donald Trump’s Inauguration LIVE

Today, Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States, taking the oath of office outside the Capitol in Washington D.C.

See a complete schedule of the day’s events below:

FRIDAY 20 JANUARY

Donald Trump attends service at St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House. Then, the President-elect and wife, Melania, have morning coffee with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The couples take a motorcade to the Capitol.

PHOTOS: Donald On Top! 25 People Who Were SO WRONG About Trump

9:30 a.m. EST: Inauguration ceremony begins with musical performances.

11:30 a.m. EST: Opening remarks followed by Supreme Court Justice swearing in Mike Pence.

11:45 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. EST: President Obama’s term of office ends at noon. Before then, Trump must recite the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Roberts. He will then deliver his inaugural address.

3:00 p.m.-5 p.m. EST: Trump and Pence will lead the Inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.

7 p.m.-11 p.m. EST: Trump, Pence and their wives will attend three official inaugural balls.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.