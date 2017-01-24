Madam President? Caitlyn Jenner Hatches Secret Political Plot

Caitlyn Jenner is just the latest reality TV star with political ambitions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

But according to an insider, it’s not Jenner herself who will be campaigning for office. Instead, a source told Radar, she’s got her sights set on helping Kanye West make America great again – and Kim Kardashian is not pleased.

As Radar reported, Jenner shocked the world when she attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington DC last week, with not a single family member by her side.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had come out in support of Hillary Clinton, but West has spoken out in support of the President and even met with him in DC. Now, according to the insider, Jenner sees him as her ticket into the world of politics.

“Caitlyn and Kanye have bonded a lot over President Trump,” a source close to the family said, adding that Jenner is secretly the one pushing West to run for President himself!

But the source said, “of course Kim does not want Kanye to run for President! She does not want the humiliation of him ever running for any office.”

