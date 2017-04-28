Don Rickles Spoke To Late Son On His Own Death Bed

As his life slipped away, Don Rickles found comfort in eerie conversations with his dead son, Radar has learned.

The comedy legend — who passed away at 90 of kidney failure on April 6 —

was never the same after losing beloved son Larry, who was just 41 when he died in 2011.

“Don was actually talking to Larry — telling him that he’d see him on the other side!”

a heartbroken family insider told Radar.

Larry was an Emmy Award–winning TV producer based in Los Angeles when he died of complications from a bout with pneumonia.

“More than five years later, Don was still wracked with grief,” the source revealed.

“He could never let Larry go, and felt closer to him than ever when he was on his deathbed.”

Don, the legendary “Merchant of Venom,” was also reeling from the endless parade of deaths of his closest friends —

including Rat Packers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and, most recently, “Mannix” star Mike Connors on Jan. 26.