Dolly Parton ‘Too Sick’ To Attend Druggie Niece’s Funeral

Dolly Parton was so ill she couldn’t attend the funeral of her tragically drug-addicted niece last month, Radar can exclusively reveal.

The shocking death of Tever Parton on March 26 left the country superstar “devastated,”

a source spilled, but Dolly was “too sick to travel” to the private memorial!

“Dolly has been struggling lately,” one insider said. “It’s a serious concern and everyone’s worried how she’ll cope

with her ailing health and family heartbreak!”

Tever had lost custody of her only child and was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of marijuana intoxication and weapons possession.

Her death ended a troubled life, a tough existence marked by abuse of cocaine and Oxycontin.

A family insider accused Dolly of being cold-hearted, however, helping Tever battle her demons only to keep the scandal quiet!

“The Partons have so much influence, they could do what they want and get away with it,”

Tever’s former partner, Anthony Rose, told Radar.