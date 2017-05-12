Dolly Tangled In Drug Cover-Up!

Dolly Parton is caught up in a shameful cover-up — with insiders claiming she used her fame and fortune to bury her family’s drug secrets and help fight their addictions!

The country legend, 71, spent thousands on rehab stints for her drug-addicted niece, Tever Parton, insiders say, but sadly the young woman died in March.

Now sources tell RadarOnline a cop in Dolly’s Tennessee hometown has deep-sixed Tever’s arrest records — for problems with cocaine, sleeping pills and Oxycontin — and those of other members of the Parton clan!

“Dolly would try to keep Tever’s behavior quiet as much as possible,” says Tever’s baby daddy, Anthony Rose Lynch.

“Dolly has done that for quite a few [members] of the family.”

According to Anthony, Dolly’s tried to downplay the troubles of her brother Randy, too.

Anthony — father of Tever’s 10-year-old son — also claims an employee at the jail in Sevierville, Tenn., is a key player in the plot to cover up the criminal behavior of Dolly’s relatives.

“I don’t know if he’s from that Parton family, but he claims to be,” Anthony tells Radar.

“He works at the jail, and makes sure their public record isn’t on file. You can’t see or get the records. It’s the same with Tever’s father, Randy.”

Shortly before Tever passed away, she was “messed up” over losing custody of her son, was still using drugs and had recently been arrested, a former roommate tells Radar.

The Sevierville police initially confirmed Tever, 36, was busted Dec. 16 on charges of drug intoxication and weapons. But when Radar asked for the arrest report, cops stalled and then shut down the request.

Sevierville’s city attorney claimed the file had been expunged “by order of the Sevier County General Sessions Court” on March 28 — just 48 hours after Tever died.

It’s not the first time records related to Dolly’s family have mysteriously disappeared!

In 2006, Tever was busted for assaulting her boyfriend’s cancer-stricken mother in a bid to steal her unemployment check to buy drugs. Soon after that, Dolly paid $25,000 for Tever to enter rehab.

Radar uncovered Tever’s original arrest report at the time, but it has since been “lost.”

Tever’s former partner claims such behavior is typical of law enforcement in Sevierville, where Parton family records conveniently go missing.

Anthony says: “The Partons have so much influence, they could do what they want, and get away with it!”

