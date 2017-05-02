Dolly Parton Caught In Shocking Drug Cover-Up

Dolly Parton is caught up in a shameful cover-up — with insiders claiming

she used her fame and fortune to bury her family’s drug secrets and help fight their addictions!

The country legend spent thousands on rehab stints for her drug-addicted niece, Tever Parton.

“Dolly would try to keep Tever’s behavior quiet as much as possible,” says Tever’s baby daddy, Anthony Rose Lynch.

According to Anthony, Dolly’s tried to downplay the troubles of her brother Randy, too.

Anthony also claims an employee at the jail in Sevierville, Tenn., is a key player in the plot to cover up

the criminal behavior of Dolly’s relatives.“I don’t know if he’s from that Parton family, but he claims to be,” Anthony tells Radar.

“He works at the jail, and makes sure their public record isn’t on file. You can’t see or get the records.

Tever’s former partner claims such behavior is typical of law enforcement in Sevierville,

where Parton family records conveniently go missing.

Anthony says: “The Partons have so much influence, they could do what they want, and get away with it!”