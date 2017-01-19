‘ABSURD’! DJ Afrojack Fights Back Against Ex’s $25M Lawsuit

DJ Afrojack is hitting back against a lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend, and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive response.

A letter from the lawyer for the superstar musician, obtained by Radar, slams the ex and her suit.

PHOTOS: Biggest Housewives Expose Ever: Andy Cohen Spills 15 Juicy Secrets

“The absurd lawsuit filed by disgruntled ex-girlfriend Lauren Meditz is nothing more than a shakedown of Nick van de Wall, aka Afrojack,” the letter reads.

As Radar already reported, Meditz is asking for $25 million in damages from the DJ, accusing him of being too controlling, and charging him with fraud.

The two met in October 2014, and not long after, Meditz claims her relationships with friends and co-workers became strained, due to the constant harassment of Van de Wall.

The lawsuit claims Van de Wall repeatedly told her he “wanted her with him, and wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

PHOTOS: ‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes’ New Nose Job Explained By 5 Top Docs

Their relationship lasted nearly two years, and ended forcibly, after Meditz chose to hang out with some girlfriends in Vegas over Van de Wall. In response, he had hotel security throw her out! But the lawyer says it’s all “false,” and likely to be dismissed.

“These claims are completely false and fictional,” lawyer Martin D. Singer writes. “You don’t have a valid claim just because your ex-boyfriend ends the relationship with you.”

Meditz is seeking $25 million in damages, their dog Dory, and a 2015 White Range Rover Sport gifted to her by Van de Wall.

PHOTOS: Gone With The Wind Hot Mess? Kenya Moore’s 13 Wildest Secrets & Scandals Revealed

Singer believes she deserves nothing.

“This is not the first time that Ms. Meditz has filed this type of lawsuit,” Singer writes. “We are very confident this matter will be promptly dismissed.”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.