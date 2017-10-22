Director James Toback Is Accused Of Sexual Harassment By 38 Women

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, there is a new Hollywood bigwig being accused of sexual harassment.

According to an explosive Los Angeles Times report on Sunday, 38 women are accusing director James Toback of harassing them.

Some have claimed to the LA Times that The Pick-up Artist and Two Girls and a Guy director’s gross misdeeds included dry humping them and ejaculating into his pants!

Toback, 72, reportedly “prowled the streets of Manhattan looking for attractive young women, usually in their early 20s, sometimes college students, on occasion a high schooler.”

The paper stated that the director known for his sexy, edgy films approached women everywhere—in New York’s Central Park, standing in line at a bank or drug store or at a copy center while they worked on their resumes.

Toback’s pick-up line allegedly was, “My name’s James Toback. I’m a movie director. Have you ever seen ‘Black and White’ or ‘Two Girls and a Guy’?”

The women allege that Toback would start name dropping, mentioning he’d been nominated for an Academy Award for writing Warren Beatty‘s film, Bugsy and saying he had worked with actor Robert Downey, Jr.

Toback allegedly told some he could make them stars, but first, he needed to get to know them, according to the report.

The women contended that Toback would take them places such as a hotel room, a movie trailer or even a public park under the guise of discussing possible work opportunities — and then sexually harass them.

The Hollywood honcho, they allege, asked them embarrassing questions, such as, “How often do you masturbate?” and “How much pubic hair do you have?”

Toback allegedly told them he needed to “jerk off” several times a day!

According to the LA Times, some ladies claimed he would dry-hump them or masturbate in front of them, ejaculating onto his pants or onto their bodies — and then just walk away.

But Toback denied the claims to the Times, saying that he had never met any of the accusers or, if he did, it “was for 5 minutes and have no recollection.”

The director added that it was “impossible” for him to have done the things the women allege because he’s had diabetes and a heart condition for 22 years.

Actress Adrienne LaValley said she encountered Toback in 2008 and “The way he presented it, it was like, ‘This is how things are done.'” He allegedly tried to rub his privates against LaValley’s leg and she moved away, but he stood up and ejaculated in his pants, she told the newspaper.

“He told me he’d love nothing more than to masturbate while looking into my eyes,” said Louise Post, who met Toback in 1987 while attending Barnard College but is now in the rock band Veruca Salt.

Toback is known for his wild movie sex scenes as in his flick When Will I Be Loved, where actress Neve Campbell‘s character masturbates with a shower nozzle.

According to actress Echo Danon, who was in Toback’s movie Black and White, he allegedly kneeled in front of her, put his hands on her thighs, and said, “If you look into my eyes and pinch my nipples, I’m going to come in my pants right now.” Danon demurred and she said claimed he eventually gave up on his lewd plan.

“Everyone wants to work, so they put up with it,” Dannon contended.

Actress Terri Conn claimed Toback began humping her leg in Central Park after asking to discuss work with her. He allegedly ejaculated into his pants. Conn ignored his future phone calls and never saw the director again.

There are other women quoted with alleged similar experiences with Toback in the Times report sure to rock Hollywood after producer Weinstein’s bad behavior towards women was exposed. The allegations against Weinstein include rape, but Weinstein denies the rape accusations..

Toback is reportedly still married to his second wife, Stephanie Kempf and they have a son.

It’s not the first time Toback’s alleged odd behavior with women has been reported. In 1989, Spy Magazine reported how he allegedly would hang out in NYC and approach women and ask to meet them privately.

