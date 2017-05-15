Dina In Danger! ‘RHONJ’ Star Manzo Brutally Attacked In Home Invasion

Dina Manzo was attacked during a violent home invasion this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to New York, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star walked into the Holmdel, New Jersey, home she shares with millionaire boyfriend David Cantin on May 13 when the couple was brutally attacked.

Cantin, 37, was allegedly beat with a baseball bat, while Manzo, 46, was punched repeatedly in the face.

PHOTOS: Dina Manzo’s Daughter Lexi’s Graduation Party Photos

The burglars bound the pair together, then took off with cash and jewelry.

Radar previously reported that Manzo left RHONJ after season 6 to live in Los Angeles with Cantin.

But Manzo was in town for Teresa Giudice‘s daughter Audriana‘s first communion, as she is the 7-year-old’s godmother.

PHOTOS: ‘You Gotta Lie!’ Teresa And Joe Giudice’s 30 Most Shocking Quotes About Their Fraud Charges & Financial Issues

Celebrating my Audriana's 1st communion. 🙏❤️ A post shared by dinamanzo (@dinamanzo) on May 13, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Stay with Radar for the latest developments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.