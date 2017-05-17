Secret Behind Home Invasion? Dina Manzo’s Beaten Boyfriend Deep In Debt

Dina Manzo’s boyfriend has a troubled financial history long before they were attacked in their New Jersey home, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As Radar reported, David Cantin, 37, and his Real Housewives of New Jersey girlfriend were attacked at their home in Holmdel, New Jersey, on May 14. Robbers assaulted them, beating Cantin with a baseball bat and repeatedly punching Manzo. The couple was then tied up while the home was robbed, with cash and jewelry reportedly stolen.

Cantin has been called a “wealthy and well-known car dealership owner,” but Radar has uncovered an extensive list of outstanding debts owed by Manzo’s boyfriend.

According to court records obtained from multiple states and counties by Radar, Cantin owes tens of thousands to various debtors.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONJ’ War! Teresa & Melissa Not Invited To Jacqueline’s B-Day Party

A $58,392 federal tax lien was placed against David and his wife, Melissa Cantin, in 2011 and according to the Clerk of Court in Albany, New York he has not paid the debt.

In January 2017, a Chicago publicist was award a $12,000 judgment against Cantin. But according to the Cook County Clerk of Court, he has not paid that money either.

A collections agency was awarded $1,800 in a case against him in February 2017, but a clerk told Radar that amount is still outstanding.

But according to the Albany Clerk of Court in New York, Cantin did pay off the $18,414 State Tax he owed in April 2013.

PHOTOS: ‘You Gotta Lie!’ Teresa And Joe Giudice’s 30 Most Shocking Quotes About Their Fraud Charges & Financial Issues

Manzo and Cantin had been attending fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Audriana’s Holy Communion on Sunday in the hours before the attack. The couple fled to California after the vicious assault.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.